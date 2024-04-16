Police incident near railway in Cambuslang causes disruption

ScotRail said cops were dealing with an incident near the railway in Cambuslang shortly after 8.45pm on Monday, April 15.However, around 9.45pm, the travel company said any disruption caused by the police incident had ended.

NEW: Due to the police dealing with an incident near the railway, services through Cambuslang are subject to delays, alterations or cancellations.A spokesperson for ScotRail said:"Due to the police dealing with an incident near the railway, services through Cambuslang are subject to delays, alterations or cancellations."

Shortly after that, they added:"Disruption caused by the police dealing with an incident near the railway earlier today near Cambuslang has now ended.Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention.

Scotrail Police Incident Railway Cambuslang Disruption Delays Alterations Cancellations

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Glasgow_Times / 🏆 76. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

'Exquisite' four-bedroom villa for sale near GlasgowThis 'exquisite' four-bedroom semi-detached villa is currently for sale in Cambuslang.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

Cambuslang Rangers boss: Draws killing us in WoSFL survival battlePaul McColl knows his side need to turn performances into wins to beat the drop from the First Divison

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Cambuslang dementia club search for funding to extend services after good startLEAP's Cambuslang dementia lunch club already has a waiting list despite launching this month resulting in the group searching for funding to accommodate the demand.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Loved Cambuslang Kraken chippy to open in East Kilbride thanks to local supportThe grand opening of The Kraken Chippy in East Kilbride is taking place tomorrow.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Daring Cambuslang magician faced fear of heights with 100ft abseil for charityDespite being a magician who has performed a mix of classical magic and death defying illusions to audiences around the world, the 48-year-old developed a haunting fear of heights.

Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »

Cambuslang woman drops several dress sizes after wedding wake-up callCarol Napier has lost over a 1st and a half since joining the Halfway Slimming World group in Cambuslang.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »