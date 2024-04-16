Police incident near railway in Cambuslang causes disruption

ScotRail said cops were dealing with an incident near the railway in Cambuslang shortly after 8.45pm on Monday, April 15.However, around 9.45pm, the travel company said any disruption caused by the police incident had ended.
NEW: Due to the police dealing with an incident near the railway, services through Cambuslang are subject to delays, alterations or cancellations.A spokesperson for ScotRail said:"Due to the police dealing with an incident near the railway, services through Cambuslang are subject to delays, alterations or cancellations."
Shortly after that, they added:"Disruption caused by the police dealing with an incident near the railway earlier today near Cambuslang has now ended.
