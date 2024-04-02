Police in Northern Ireland experience autism through virtual reality

Police in Northern Ireland have had a major learning experience after taking a walk in the steps of those with autism, the chief constable has said. Jon Boutcher was among 120 officers of the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) to get a glimpse into the world of the neurologically diverse ahead of Autism Acceptance Week. The chief constable said those with autism have been “failed” in the past due to a lack of understanding of such conditions.

It came during a visit of the Training 2 Care UK Autism Virtual Reality Experience Bus to Belfast – an initiative developed by those with autism which immerses users through the journey of being brought into custody with flashing lights, noises and sensory aspects such as smells and texture

