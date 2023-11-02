Police in Leeds makes multiple arrests in operation targeting anti-social motor vehicle use

The operation on Tuesday (October 31), involved officers from West Yorkshire Police’s Roads Policing Unit, Air Support and District offices from the neighbourhood as well as off-road bike teams. It was designed to stop “ride-out” incidents which have affected the districts on Halloween in previous years. The work included the arrest of two males after a motorcycle was abandoned in Calverley after a police pursuit. The bike turned out to have been stolen earlier that same day from Armley.

The latter revealed that the bike had fake plates and the rider was reported for summons to court. There was also a motorist arrested on suspicion of being over the prescribed limit for alcohol in East Leeds, and the male was charged with the offence.

