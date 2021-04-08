Police in Lancashire Seize Knives in Effort to Reduce Crime

Unlocking the knife bin at Gammull Lane, Preston, Chris Ashworth gives a satisfied nod. The steel unit contains 12 blades, made up of kitchen knives and scissors. It is a respectable haul for Chris, who works for Lancashire Violence Reduction Network, but it is by no means the largest he has ever seen. That was in Waterfoot, to the East of the county, where he seized around 300 items in a single day.

This week, officers from Lancashire Police are running Operation Sceptre, a national knife crime initiative to take potential weapons off the streets. The knife bins, located in hotspots around the county, are one arm of a wider plan to reduce the threat to public safety from weapon related crime. READ MORE: Police and partner agencies will visit schools to educate youngsters on the dangers of carrying knives. Officers will sweep areas known to be used to hide weapons and seize anything suspicious. They are on the lookout for machetes, zombie knives and unlawful blades, but also provide a way for householders to dispose of their unwanted knives in a safe wa





