Police Identify Victim of Murder in Croydon Park

The Metropolitan police have named and pictured the woman whose remains were found last week in a Croydon Park . Police are in contact with the family of 38-year-old Sarah Mayhew, from Croydon, and are currently supporting them with specially trained family liaison officers.
Two people, a 44-year-old man and a 48-year-old woman were arrested on Saturday on suspicion of Sarah's murder, and remain in custody as police carry out their investigation after her remains were found on Rowdown Fields in New Addington, Croydon, on April 2 at around 9am. Detective Inspector Martin Thorpe, who is leading the investigation, said: 'My thoughts are with Sarah's family as they deal with this heartbreaking news. 'No family should have to lose a loved one in such tragic circumstances, and we will continue to provide our support as our investigation progresses. 'The two people in custody were known to Sarah and at present we are not looking for anyone else in connection with her deat
Metropolitan Police Victim Murder Croydon Park Suspects Investigation
Human remains found in park identified as 38-year-old womanSarah Mayhew, from Croydon, was found in Rowdown Fields in New Addington, Croydon.
