Police Hunting for Man Wanted in Connection with Serious Assault

Police hunting for a man wanted in connection with a serious assault have warned members of the public not to approach him. Anyone who sees Carl Walters should instead contact the force immediately, police said. The 52-year-old is known to have links to the Radford, Hyson Green, Basford, Strelley and Aspley areas of Nottinghamshire . PC James Biggs, of Nottinghamshire Police, said officers were working to track down Walters as soon as possible.

"We are keen to track down this suspect as soon as possible and are asking the public for help in tracking him down," said PC Biggs. Get the latest news straight to your phone by joining us on WhatsApp "If you have seen this man or have any information on his whereabouts please call us immediately. He is wanted in connection with a serious assault and we are determined to track him down as soon as possible.” Anyone with information is asked to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 93 of January 6, 2024. Alternatively, members of the public can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. To try to make things a little easier, we have now launched a new WhatsApp community to bring you the latest news and headlines straight to your phone. We'll be bringing you all the headlines from across Nottinghamshire directly to WhatsApp - and you will get the breaking news first

Police Manhunt Assault Wanted Public Warning Nottinghamshire

