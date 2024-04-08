Police Hunt Suspect Following Robbery at Betfred

Police are searching for a suspect following a robbery at Betfred on Ilkeston Road . The incident occurred on Saturday, April 6, at around 9.30pm. The suspect, wearing a balaclava, entered the shop and assaulted a staff member while brandishing a knife and demanding money. After taking the cash, the suspect fled towards the nearby Tesco. The police describe the suspect as a black male in his late 30s, approximately 5 foot 7, of average build, and dressed in dark clothing.

Authorities are currently investigating the incident, including reviewing CCTV footage. The female staff member sustained injuries to her eye and lip. Detective Inspector Julian Eminson-Ferry from Nottinghamshire Police stated that the investigation is ongoing and urged anyone with information to come forward. Betfred confirmed that they are cooperating with the police to ensure the safety of their staff and customers

Police Hunt Suspect Robbery Betfred Ilkeston Road Assault Knife Money Investigation

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



nottslive / 🏆 96. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Police hunt taxi driver after pedestrian mowed down in hit-and-runCCTV footage shows the cab ploughing into the man before speeding off

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Police Hunt 'Reckless' Firebugs Who Torched Derelict Swimming Pool BuildingPolice in West Lothian are searching for individuals who set fire to a derelict swimming pool building. The fire, which started on Saturday evening, caused huge flames and thick smoke. Fortunately, no one was injured, but the police are treating the incident as a deliberate act and are asking for information from the public.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Woman struck by car in Glasgow hit-and-run as police hunt for driverThe 64-year-old pedestrian was rushed to hospital after being struck by the car on Bearsden Road near to Sutcliffe Road in the hit-and-run incident yesterday (Friday) morning.

Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »

Neighbours asked to leave homes as police hunt for 'guns and grenades'The search for possible 'weapons' is expected to last across the weekend

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Police hunt athletic man in connection with incident involving young boy in parkOfficers issued images of the man, who is described as white, aged 18 to 25 years, medium build with short blonde/light brown hair.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »