Police Hunt Suspect Following Robbery at Betfred

Police are searching for a suspect following a robbery at Betfred on Ilkeston Road . The incident occurred on Saturday, April 6, at around 9.30pm. The suspect, wearing a balaclava, entered the shop and assaulted a staff member while brandishing a knife and demanding money. After taking the cash, the suspect fled towards the nearby Tesco. The police describe the suspect as a black male in his late 30s, approximately 5 foot 7, of average build, and dressed in dark clothing.
Authorities are currently investigating the incident, including reviewing CCTV footage. The female staff member sustained injuries to her eye and lip. Detective Inspector Julian Eminson-Ferry from Nottinghamshire Police stated that the investigation is ongoing and urged anyone with information to come forward. Betfred confirmed that they are cooperating with the police to ensure the safety of their staff and customers
