Police Hunt Launched After E-Cigarette Shop Raided in Nottinghamshire

A police hunt has been launched after a shop in a Nottinghamshire town was raided by e-cigarette thieves. The incident took place at The E-Cig Store in Front Street, Arnold, between 8am and 9am on Monday, April 1. After forcing their way in through a rear window and taking products from the store, the burglars fled the scene and have not yet been located. Nottinghamshire Police says it is carrying out an "extensive investigation", including forensics and a CCTV trawl, to locate the suspects.

Officers have appealed for any witnesses in the area at the time of the incident or anyone who has been approached looking to sell off the stolen items. PC Jonathan Oldham, who is investigating the burglary, said: “Businesses are at the heart of every community and this burglary will have caused significant harm to the owners. We are determined to catch those responsible

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



nottslive / 🏆 96. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Six arrested after police raid Nottinghamshire flatA significant quantity of suspected Class A drugs was found inside the property

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Nottinghamshire Police put in special measures over handling of victims and investigationsNottinghamshire Police has been placed in special measures amid concern over the force’s ability to carry out effective investigations and support victims.

Source: LBCNews - 🏆 75. / 59 Read more »

The missing people Nottinghamshire police are currently looking forAnyone with information is asked to contact the force

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

'Legendary' Nottinghamshire police trainer retires after 52 yearsThe retiring Bob Fox oversaw his final pass-out parade this week

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Plea to identify man after women report racial abuse in town centreNottinghamshire Police says a report was made of two women being racially abused in Worksop

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Woman used elaborate scam to try and get £58k from late uncle's estateNottinghamshire Police said the case had been 'very upsetting' for the wider family

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »