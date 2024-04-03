Police helicopter circles over town after car linked to crime crashes

A police helicopter circled over a town 44 miles away from Greater Manchester after a car, thought to be linked to crime in Oldham, had crashed. Police descended on Tunstall after the vehicle, that police say has links to 'cannabis cultivation and burglary', was involved in a collision. Residents of the Staffordshire town said they were woken by the sound of a force helicopter circling the town in the early hours.

Now Greater Manchester Police (GMP) are appealing for any witnesses to come forward after the collision on Scotia Road. The police presence in the town was spotted on Saturday morning (March 30), reports StokeOnTrentLive. READ MORE Mystery still surrounds identity of woman found dead in Chorlton Water Park almost two weeks ago GMP say the incident is linked to an ongoing investigation into 'the cultivation of cannabis and burglary' at a property on Ripponden Road, in Oldham at around 2am on March 3

