Police, fire crews and paramedics rush to scene of one-car crash

The smash happened on Claybank Drive in Tottington at around 6.30pm on Sunday. Police officers, firefighters and paramedics were pictured on the scene.

A spokesperson for the Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said crews 'made the area safe' and were on the scene for around an hour. It has not been confirmed whether anyone was seriously injured, but a spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said their Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) was not involved.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) said: "At shortly after 6.30pm today (Sunday 29 October) our crews were called to reports of a road traffic collision on Claybank Drive, Tottington. headtopics.com

"Two fire engines from Bolton and Bury fire stations and a Technical Response Unit from Leigh quickly attended the incident which involved one vehicle. "Firefighters helped make the area safe before handing the scene over to the police. Our crews were in attendance for approximately one hour."Read more of today's top stories here

