Police, Fire and Ambulance Crews Called to Incident in Glasgow's Southside

COPS, fire and ambulance crews were called to an incident in Glasgow's Southside on Bonfire Night. Three police vehicles, one ambulance, and one fire engine were sent to the area following reports of a 'disturbance'. A spokesperson said: 'Around 9.40pm on Sunday, November 5, 2023, we were called to a report of a disturbance in the Crookston Road area of Glasgow.'

Police race to Glasgow's Langlands Road following 'disturbance'Cops raced to Southside of Glasgow yesterday following reports of a disturbance.

Cops and fire crews attacked in Glasgow Bonfire Night chaosTop cop slams 'disgusting' Bonfire Night violence in Glasgow as firefighters and cops attacked.

