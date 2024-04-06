Police extend stop and search powers after fatal stabbing in Moss Side

Stop and search powers have been extended by police across Moss Side after a teenage boy was fatally stabbed on Thursday (April 5). The 17-year-old victim, now named as Prince Walker-Ayeni, was knifed in the horror attack on Raby Street at around 4.15pm. He was rushed to hospital from the scene but died a short time later. Greater Manchester Police launched a murder investigation, with the street cordoned off overnight and throughout Friday amid investigations.

An evidence tent was erected and forensics in white suits remained at the scene. Police hunting Moss Side murder suspect appeal for CCTV and doorbell footage After the incident, police issued a Section 60 order in the area, giving officers increased powers to stop-and-search people. The order came into place at 8.30pm on Thursday and were initially meant to last for 24 hours, until 8.30pm on Frida

Stop And Search Police Moss Side Fatal Stabbing Murder Investigation

