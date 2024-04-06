Police dogs to be used to detect pyrotechnics at Dundee FC game after fan injured

Police dogs will be used to sniff out pyrotechnics at a Dundee FC game after a young fan was hit in the face with a flare. Levi Rennie, 10, has been left scarred for life following the horror incident at McDiarmid Park on Saturday, March 30. The youngster had travelled from Tayport in Fife to attend the game with his mum, Sheree, to support his team's clash with rivals St Johnstone. He was struck in the face with a flare which left him with a scorched cheek and a hole in his head above his eye.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested in connection with the incident. Police Scotland confirmed they will be taking extra measures at Dundee FC's game against Motherwell FC in a crackdown against the use of pyrotechnics. Specialist search dogs will be used at Dens Park to sniff out the devices from football fans attending. Chief Inspector Gordon Fotheringham said: “Searching will be in place at the game, with the additional use of specialist dogs to prevent the use of pyrotechnics

