Police dispersal zones in Southampton for Halloween

By Katie WapleThey will give officers powers to deal with anti-social behaviour in the targeted areas more effectively, Hampshire Constabulary said.

The dispersal orders will start coming into force from 16:00 GMT on Tuesday and remain in place until the early hours of Wednesday. The force said it hoped it did not have to use the powers and wanted everyone to enjoy a safe environment.

Dispersal zones will be in place from 16:00 on Tuesday until 02:00 on Wednesday in the following areas:Southampton University and the surrounding areas. A separate dispersal zone will cover the Thornhill area of the city between 17:00 on Tuesday and 04:00 on Wednesday. headtopics.com

The orders are authorised to enable police officers to order a person to leave the area with no return within a specified time period.Children aged under 16 will be taken be to their homes and follow-up work undertaken with their parents, the force added.

