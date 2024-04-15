Police Deployed as Tree Crashes into Residential Road in West Bridgford

Police have been deployed to a tree that has crashed into the middle of a residential road in West Bridgford as the area is hit by tornado-like conditions . A Met Office yellow weather warning has been issued for the entirety of Nottinghamshire lasting throughout Monday .
Bob Stanley has just been around to his friend's house to use the landline phone to call the insurance company. His and most other landline phones on the street are out due to the pylon being obliterated by the tree.He said: "We have chimney damage. It's down on the lawn. We were having breakfast when it happened. It sounded like: "Bang".
Paul Johnson lives on Dovedale Road and his chimney has fallen onto his garage. He said: "I heard it fall. Now I've come to look at this tree because it’s quite spectacular. The wind was horrendous. Absolutely horrendous. Jonathan Allen, who also lives nearby, said: "The children's trampoline lodged up and bowled along the garden and hit the fence. It caused great consternation amongst the children."
