Police Criticised for Failing to Contain Social Media Speculation on Nicola Bulley's Disappearance

Nicola Bulley police have been criticised for failing to contain frenzied social media speculation about her disappearance. A review into Lancashire Police also found that disclosure of personal information about Ms Bulley's health struggles was "avoidable and unnecessary".

The force came under fire for the way it made public details of Ms Bulley's medical situation amid a social media frenzy earlier this year, with even the Prime Minister expressing concern that private information had been disclosed. The body of Ms Bulley, 45, a mother-of-two, was found in the River Wyre on February 19, about a mile from where she vanished, while walking her dog in St Michael's on Wyre, Lancashire, on January 27.An inquest concluded her death was accidental, that she fell into the river on the day she disappeared and died almost immediately in the cold water. Ms Bulley's family say they continue to grieve her loss and do not want to comment on the repor





