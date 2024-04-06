Police cordon in place in north Manchester due to ongoing incident

A police cordon has been in place in north Manchester throughout the day today (April 6) due to an ongoing incident. Neighbours reported that a garage on Orford Road in the Newton Heath area has been sealed off since around 6am on Saturday morning. The cordon has remained in place throughout the day and into this evening. Pictures taken at the scene show multiple police vehicles present, including a crime scene investigation van. They show yellow police tape in front of a mechanics garage.

A crime scene investigation officer could also be seen taking photographs and a yellow evidence marker was visible, having been placed on the boot of a car. No further details about the nature of the incident have been revealed at this stage. The M.E.N. has contacted Greater Manchester Police for information. Neighbours reported seeing police activity at the scene throughout the day

Police Cordon Manchester Incident Garage Investigation

