Police Constable Films Himself Having Sex at Work Christmas Party

A police constable filmed himself having sex with a woman at a work Christmas party, then shared the video with colleagues, a misconduct hearing was told. PC Daryl Watson was at the event at the National Exhibition Centre outside Birmingham when he disappeared into the toilet area with the woman, who was not identified. The 29-year-old, who had already resigned, did not attend the hearing where he was found to have committed gross misconduct.

Watson, who had been with West Midlands Police for six years, filmed the sexual activity with the woman and then played it to colleagues at the party in December 2022. He also sent the film to another officer, the hearing at force headquarters was told. West Midlands Police launched an investigation into what happened, but Mr Watson has not faced any criminal charges

