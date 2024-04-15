Police Chief Inspector Accused of Misconduct for Sexual Relationship with Junior Officer

A Sussex Police chief inspector had sex with a vulnerable junior officer in her home and allegedly filmed it as he took advantage of her sexually, a court has heard.

At Lewes Crown Court on Monday, prosecutor Alisdair Smith said someone in his position should have, or would have, realised that having sex with someone who was vulnerable was an “improper thing to do”. Asked why she did this, the officer, who cannot be named for legal reasons, said in a police interview: “I didn’t want him to stop being there for me so I felt I had to please him.”

In the police interview, asked if she felt she had a choice in the sexual relations, she said “no”, adding: “Now because I’m well I would be like ‘f*** off’ but at the time I wasn’t well enough, I was at my worst.She told officers: “Looking back, I thought he really liked me at the time and fancied me but we were never having an affair or relationship. It wasn’t like that, it was very one-sided.

