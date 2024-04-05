Police Cars Damaged in Antisocial Behaviour Incident in West Belfast

Police in West Belfast are dealing with the aftermath of another night of antisocial behaviour in Falls Park . Two PSNI cars had their windows smashed after being attacked by youths throwing masonry. The incident has resulted in two less police vehicles available for emergency calls .

Police have vowed to deal with those involved robustly.

Police West Belfast Antisocial Behaviour Falls Park PSNI Cars Windows Smashed Masonry Youths Emergency Calls

