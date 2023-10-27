Police appealing for information following burglary in Castlereagh

Homeowner in Castlereagh returned to their property to find it ransacked in a burglary with cash and jewellery taken, police have said.It was believed two men gained entry to the house, stealing a quantity of cash and items of jewellery were also reported stolen.In a statement the PSNI said: "Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses after a report of a burglary in Castlereagh on Thursday, October 26.
Detective Sergeant Kitchen said: “It was reported shortly after 4.45pm that entry had been gained to a house in the Glen Road area. It is believed that this happened around 1.40pm. “The occupants of the property returned to find their home ransacked. A quantity of cash and items of jewellery have been reported as being stolen.
"At this time, we believed two men gained entry to the house. One of the suspects is described as wearing dark-coloured clothing with their face covered. The other was carrying a large black umbrella. "Our investigation was ongoing and I would appeal to anyone who was in the area on Thursday afternoon, between 1.30pm and 4.45pm, who saw anything to contact us on 101 quoting reference 1320 26/10/23. We would also be keen to hear from anyone who may have any dashcam, CCTV or other video footage."