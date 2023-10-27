Police appealing for information following burglary in Castlereagh

Homeowner in Castlereagh returned to their property to find it ransacked in a burglary with cash and jewellery taken, police have said.It was believed two men gained entry to the house, stealing a quantity of cash and items of jewellery were also reported stolen.In a statement the PSNI said: "Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses after a report of a burglary in Castlereagh on Thursday, October 26.

Detective Sergeant Kitchen said: “It was reported shortly after 4.45pm that entry had been gained to a house in the Glen Road area. It is believed that this happened around 1.40pm. “The occupants of the property returned to find their home ransacked. A quantity of cash and items of jewellery have been reported as being stolen.

“At this time, we believed two men gained entry to the house. One of the suspects is described as wearing dark-coloured clothing with their face covered. The other was carrying a large black umbrella. “Our investigation was ongoing and I would appeal to anyone who was in the area on Thursday afternoon, between 1.30pm and 4.45pm, who saw anything to contact us on 101 quoting reference 1320 26/10/23. We would also be keen to hear from anyone who may have any dashcam, CCTV or other video footage.” headtopics.com

Read more:

itvlondon »

Tory MP arrested over rape and drugs allegationsPolice said a man was arrested on Thursday morning and released on bail pending further enquiries Read more ⮕

Daventry: Car crashes into tree killing young manPolice say it is unknown why the blue Nissan Micra car left the road on Thursday. Read more ⮕

Connecticut state police arrest man accused of impersonating a police officer to get to work fasterA Groton man is accused of putting red and blue lights on his car to drive faster to get to work and he has been charged with impersonating a police officer,… Read more ⮕

Schools closed Thursday after mass shooting in Lewiston, MaineA mass shooting left at least 22 people dead Wednesday in Lewiston, Maine Read more ⮕

Leeds Thursday weather forecast as rain and cloudy weather expectedThere is more wet weather on its way to Leeds today Read more ⮕

Live Blackpool traffic and delay updates on Thursday, October 26Follow the updates below for all the latest and breaking news affecting traffic, travel and more across the seaside town Read more ⮕