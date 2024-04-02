Police Appeal for Witnesses Following Road Traffic Collision in Bottesford

Police are appealing for witnesses following a road traffic collision on the A52 in Bottesford. Officers received a report at 10.21am this morning (Monday, April 1) following a report of a collision on the A52 Grantham Road at its junction with Belvoir Road. The collision involved two vehicles – a white Honda Jazz, which was travelling along Belvoir Road, and a white Mercedes SLK, which was travelling on the A52 towards Grantham.

The driver of the Jazz has been taken to hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the Mercedes sustained minor injuries and did not require hospital treatment. A passenger in the same vehicle was uninjured. The A52 was closed between the Barkstone Lane Junction and Castle View Road junction as emergency services respond at the scene and has since been reopened. Detective Sergeant Ed Des-Channelle, from the force’s Serious Collision Investigation unit, is overseeing the investigatio

