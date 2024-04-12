Police appeal for missing person spotted in Magherafelt town centre

Police have issued an updated appeal to find a missing person after he was spotted in Magherafelt town centre with a woman on Thursday. Corin Richard was first reported missing from the Antrim area on Thursday 4 April. After being reported missing for a week, police now say Corin was seen in the company of a female in the Co Derry on town on Thursday 11 April, at around 11.40am.

READ MORE: Police renew appeal for missing person not seen since Thursday The PSNI has appealed for anyone with further information on the 24-year-old's whereabouts to contact them. "Police are currently trying to locate reported Missing Person, Corin Richard who was reported missing at approximately 1000am on Thursday 4th April 2024 in the Antrim area," the PSNI said. "Corin is described as being 24 years old, slim build, ginger / blonde hair around shoulder length and has blonde facial hair. Clothing is unknown, but it is believed he is carrying a back pack. "He was last seen on Thursday 11th April at 1140am in Magherafelt town centre in the company of a female. "We are appealing for any members of the public who believe they have seen Corin, or know his whereabouts to please contact police on 101, quoting the Police reference #418 4/4/24." Join our Belfast Live breaking news service on WhatsApp Click this link or scan the QR code to receive breaking news and top stories from Belfast Liv

Police Appeal Missing Person Magherafelt Town Centre Corin Richard Antrim Area Co Derry

