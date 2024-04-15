Police appeal for information on thefts from vehicles in Co Down

Police are appealing for information and witnesses in relation to a number of reports of thefts from vehicles in Co Down over the weekend.

Among the items stolen were a wallet containing cash and a driving license, a Walkman, and car keys. A laptop, a leather satchel, and a number of mobile phones were also reported to have been stolen. “Items including a wallet containing cash and a driving license, a Walkman, and car keys were reported to have been stolen from one vehicle.

“The arrested male remains in custody in the Republic of Ireland at this time, assisting with enquiries.”

