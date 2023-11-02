Police appeal for information after man robbed of Gold Omega watch in the street

Police are appealing for information after a man had a gold Omega watch stolen from him on a street in Oldham. On Thursday, 24 August, two men approached another man in Whitehall Lane, before attacking him and making off with a Gold Omega watch.

Officers are now appealing for any information or witnesses to the incident, or anyone who has seen the watch in recent weeks. In a statement GMP said: "Officers are appealing for information following reports of a robbery in Oldham.

READ MORE: Manchester United legend Sir Bobby Charlton died after 'accidental' care home fall, inquest hears"At approximately 9.45pm on Thursday, 24 August, two men approached another man in Whitehall Lane, before attacking him and making off with a Gold Omega watch.

"Enquiries are still ongoing and officers are now asking members of the public for any information that they may have on the incident. Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have seen the watch in recent weeks."

Anyone with information is asked to call officers on 101 or 0161 856 4521, quoting log number 3720 of 24/8/23. You can also report information at www.gmp.police.uk or by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

