Cumbria Police are appealing for the help of the public to identify a man who was found dead on Roa Island.A forensic artist has now created an impression of what the man may have looked like. Further details regarding his identity have been scarce.Detective Inspector Laura Nield said: “We are not treating the man’s death as suspicious.

He was found with no identification on his person and no identifying marks, scars or tattoos on his body. He is white, around six-feet tall and believed to be of an age between 50 and 70. He may be of European rather than UK or Irish origin, however, it is unclear. People are also asked to consider that the man may have been known to you as having a beard, or unshaven. It is believed he had recently shaved before his death.

Det Insp Nield said: “Whilst the amount of information we have about the unidentified man is limited, the image we have secured for release to the public is excellent quality and may hopefully lead to someone getting in touch with information which can assist. headtopics.com

“I would urge anyone who does suspect they have any information – no matter how small – to get in touch today.” People can report online at www.cumbria.police.uk/reportit quoting incident number 117 of 30 April 2023. You can also phone on 101.

