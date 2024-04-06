Police appeal for help in tracking down wanted man

Nottinghamshire Police are attempting to track down a 19-year-old man who is wanted for a recall to prison for burglary offences. Police say Luke Maxwell has links to Mansfield , Long Eaton and Sheffield and people have been warned not to approach him. Police instead say people should call 999 immediately if they see Maxwell. Offenders can be recalled to prison if they have been released on licence or parole, before then breaking the rules of their probation.

Do you feel safe in Nottingham city centre? Let us know here Sergeant Rebecca Hill, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "We are working hard to track down this suspect as soon as possible and are appealing for the public to help us. If you have seen Maxwell or have any information on his whereabouts please call us immediately. Information on his whereabouts can also be given via Crimestoppers." Police have released an image of Maxwell as part of their appeal, seen with black hair and a small goatee in the pictur

