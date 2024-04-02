Police Appeal for Help in Locating Missing Man

Police are appealing for help in locating a missing 34-year-old man. The PSNI issued an appeal in the early hours of Sunday morning looking for information on the whereabouts of Christopher Ross who is missing from the Donaghadee area of Co Down. Christopher is said to be tall, medium build with dark hair and tattoos. A spokesperson for the PSNI said: "This is 34 year old Christopher Ross - he is currently missing and from the Donaghadee area.

His family are very concerned for him and we need your help to find him. He is described as medium build, dark hair, has a number of tattoos on his left arm and is tall. We know that he was wearing black and white Nike Air max trainers - we have no other description for what he was wearing apart from that. If you see him or if you know where he is call Police immediately. 999 in an emergency or 101 at the other times.

