Police appeal after man 'seriously injured' in collision in Openshaw

Police have issued a public appeal for help following after a collision in Openshaw left a man with serious injuries. Emergency services vehicles attended the scene, on Ashton Old Road, on Wednesday 11th October.

Officers were called to reports of a road traffic collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian at around 7.20pm. A man in his 40s was subsequently taken to hospital with serious injuries. The incident sparked a huge emergency services response, including police and paramedics. Witnesses at the time told the Manchester Evening News that a person was struck by a vehicle, with others describing the dramatic scenes as they saw a person lying in the road.

READ MORE: Manchester United legend Sir Bobby Charlton died after 'accidental' care home fall, inquest hears amid investigations. There was another road closure on Lees Street with a heavy police presence also at the scene. headtopics.com

Pictures taken on Wednesday night (October 11) showed a number of police vehicles in attendance with tape blocking off the main road beside the Morrisons petrol station and a local convenience store as officers carried out enquiries.

One person, who did not wish to be named, said: "I was walking to Morrisons with my little girl in her pram and by the time I got out and back onto the street, there was ambulance and a person on the floor." headtopics.com

GMP released a statement this evening saying they would like to speak to the driver of a 'white ford fiesta derived van' with an orange beacon on top who witnessed and stopped at the incident and may be able to assist officer’s enquiries.

Officers also urged anyone who may have witnessed the incident, who have dashcam or CCTV footage of the incident to please come forward and submit to GMP directly.

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: MENnewsdesk »

Police given additional powers across Larches, Lea and Ashton-on-Ribble on Halloween nightThe Section 60 order, granted by an Inspector, runs until 2am on Wednesday and gives police the ability to stop and search anyone without needing reasonable grounds. Read more ⮕

City Centre Street Locked Down by PoliceA city centre street was locked down by police for hours due to an ongoing incident. The road was closed from Wednesday night until Thursday morning. Read more ⮕

Riot police descend on Dundee street as large scale disturbance breaks outEmergency services raced to Beauly Avenue and Beauly Square in the Kirkton area of the city after the alarm was raised at around 7.45pm on Tuesday. Read more ⮕

Police searching for two men over suspected murder of teen in Leeds streetEmmanuel Nyabako, 19, was stabbed in Francis Street in August Read more ⮕

Lack of Confidence Threatens the Ability of the Police Services to Police by ConsentThe relationship between London's black community and law enforcement remains tense and suspicious, threatening the ability of the police services to police by consent. Demonstrations in support of the Palestinian people have turned into something darker and more toxic, with officers standing by in bemusement. The Metropolitan Police is facing dysfunction and its bicentenary celebration in 2029 is at risk. Read more ⮕

Watch M&S Christmas advert featuring Hannah Waddingham, Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Zawe AshtonWatch M&S Christmas advert featuring Hannah Waddingham. Read more ⮕