Pokémon European International Championships – Pikachu conquers London once again

GameCentral attends the recent Pokémon EUIC video game tournaments in London , in the first steps towards the World Championships . Cardboard has never been more popular! The last year has seen a massive push from the Disney trading card game Lorcana and, more recently, GameCentral favourite Star Wars Unlimited. Both have enjoyed a surprisingly swift move into competitive play , but last weekend the buzz was focused on London ExCel and the Pokémon European International Championships .
This was the first step for competitive Pokémon players aiming for the World Championships, which this year will return to Hawaii for the first time since 2007. The Pokémon World Championships first began in 2004 and focus primarily on the Pokémon Trading Card Game (TCG), but it has since grown to include dedicated competitions for Pokémon video games such as Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, Pokémon Go, and Pokémon Unite. Every year, as a precursor to what is known to competitors as Worlds, the Pokémon European International Championships draw Pokémon players from all around Europe to battle it out for the chance to earn Championship Points (CP) for both the Trading Card Game and Video Game Championships. In these highly competitive tournaments, each game has its own format and set of rules, including different divisions for pros, seniors, and juniors
