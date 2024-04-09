Pokémon European International Championships – Pikachu conquers London once again

GameCentral attends the recent Pokémon EUIC video game tournaments in London , in the first steps towards the World Championships . Cardboard has never been more popular! The last year has seen a massive push from the Disney trading card game Lorcana and, more recently, GameCentral favourite Star Wars Unlimited. Both have enjoyed a surprisingly swift move into competitive play , but last weekend the buzz was focused on London ExCel and the Pokémon European International Championships .

This was the first step for competitive Pokémon players aiming for the World Championships, which this year will return to Hawaii for the first time since 2007. The Pokémon World Championships first began in 2004 and focus primarily on the Pokémon Trading Card Game (TCG), but it has since grown to include dedicated competitions for Pokémon video games such as Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, Pokémon Go, and Pokémon Unite. Every year, as a precursor to what is known to competitors as Worlds, the Pokémon European International Championships draw Pokémon players from all around Europe to battle it out for the chance to earn Championship Points (CP) for both the Trading Card Game and Video Game Championships. In these highly competitive tournaments, each game has its own format and set of rules, including different divisions for pros, seniors, and juniors

Pokémon European International Championships London World Championships Trading Card Game Video Game Competitive Play

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



MetroUK / 🏆 13. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

England to Face Brazil and Belgium Before European ChampionshipsGareth Southgate's England team will play against Brazil and Belgium before the European Championships. The conflicting demands of club and country are once again being discussed.

Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 124. / 51 Read more »

Georgia secure place in play-off final for European ChampionshipsGiorgi Chakvetadze is one more win away from being part of Georgian football history after his nation secured their place in a play-off final for the European Championships after beating Luxembourg 2-0 in Tbilisi.

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

Scotland deaf football team launch fundraiser to get them to European championships in TurkeyA dad, whose son is part of the team, said the players are desperate to represent their country.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »

Paul Merson: I'll be stunned if England don't win the 2024 European ChampionshipsPaul Merson says he’ll be stunned if England don’t win the Euros, suggesting only Virgil van Dijk and Kylian Mbappe would get into England's best XI.

Source: SkySports - 🏆 58. / 63 Read more »

EuroCup Women: London Lions become first British team to reach a European finalLondon Lions make history as they become the first British basketball team to reach a European final by defeating Umana Reyer Venice in the EuroCup Women at the Copper Box Arena.

Source: BBCLondonNews - 🏆 115. / 51 Read more »

23 Most Romantic Hotels in London 2023: London Hotels for Couples Trips and StaycationsOn the hunt for a romantic hotel to spend Valentine's Day, or just for a spontaneous couples weekend? We've scoured the capital for the most romantic hotels in London. All you need to do is rock up, order room service and stick Love Island on.

Source: GlamourMagUK - 🏆 2. / 98 Read more »