Podcaster Criticized for Insensitive Tweets About Actor's Passing

Podcaster Criticized for Insensitive Tweets About Actor's PassingA 63-year-old podcaster faced backlash and criticism after sharing tweets that made light of an actor's death. Despite receiving negative attention, he stood by his controversial statements, even after being covered by TMZ. The podcaster, Brennan, has previously worked as a writer and Weekend Update correspondent for SNL during the years 1999-2000.

Scottish Government criticized for breaking agreement on council tax freezeThe Scottish Government is facing criticism for breaking the Bute House Agreement by announcing a council tax freeze without consulting the Green Group. The decision has damaged trust and undermined attempts to treat local government with respect. The Scottish Government is urged to ensure that this is not repeated.

Met Police criticized for not arresting people calling for jihadMet officers have made around 100 arrests since the protests began three weeks ago, many for public order offences. However, police have faced criticism for not arresting individuals calling for jihad and displaying signs referring to Muslim armies. The Met chief has stated that officers cannot enforce good taste and has called for more legal clarity. The science minister argues that the police already have the necessary legal framework to address these issues and need to apply it effectively.

Gigi and Bella Hadid's Father Criticized for Controversial Instagram PostMohamed Hadid, father of supermodels Gigi and Bella Hadid, faces criticism from the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs for sharing a post that drew comparisons between Nazi Germany and Israel.

Hearts Star Peter Haring Criticized for Costly Foul in Rangers MatchPeter Haring's foul on Connor Goldson allowed Rangers to equalize and eventually win the match against Hearts. Haring's actions were criticized as 'stupid' and 'lazy' by pundits.

Hilarious Tweets About PetsEnjoy a collection of funny tweets about pets, guaranteed to make you laugh. From dogs being called 'seniors' to cats tricking their owners, these posts capture the goofiness of our furry friends.