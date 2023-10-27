PNE manager Ryan Lowe visits injured footballer Finlay Cross-Adair in Royal Preston Hospital after A6 crash

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe said he was relieved to see the 18-year-old on the road to recovery after a crash on the A6 near Lancaster on October 5. The centre-forward, who signed his first professional contract with boyhood club PNE last December, was rescued from his wrecked Seat car by firefighters who cut him free before the teenager was rushed to Royal Preston Hospital.

He has now been discharged from hospital and will continue his recovery at home and with his club. PNE have not said how long it will be before we see him return to the pitch. 'He's out and is recovering well,' Lowe told the Lancashire Post. 'He's obviously lost a little bit of weight and whatnot, but his wounds are all healing.

