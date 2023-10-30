PM chairs Cobra meeting amid fears of rising UK terror risk linked to Israel-Gaza crisis

is chairing an emergency Cobra meeting amid fears that the domestic terror threat in Britain could be rising due to the conflict between

The PM will assemble police and national security officials and Home Secretary Suella Braverman in Downing Street on Monday morning, Whitehall sources said. It comes after Metropolitan Police commissioner Sir Mark Rowley warned of terrorism being “accelerated” by fighting in the Middle East, sparked when Hamas launched a deadly attack on Israel on October 7.

The UK terror threat level currently stands at “substantial” in England, Wales and Scotland, meaning an attack is likely but reports have suggested an increase to “severe” could be imminent.Education minister Robert Halfon declined to say ahead of the Cobra meeting whether the threat level might return to "severe", meaning an attack is highly likely, but said the government has to ensure British citizens are “safe and secure from the threat of terrorism”. headtopics.com

The terror threat level in the UK has stood at "substantial" since it was lowered from "severe" in February last year.He said the United Arab Emirates have had a “thoughtful and authoritative” voice on aid, as he meets with Emirati foreign minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Mr Cleverly warned supplies are “predominantly stuck” in Egypt as allies push for a “humanitarian pause” to allow aid to reach the Gaza Strip, which is home to more than two million people.“It’s trickling through, but we need a significant increase in the volume,” he told broadcasters in the United Arab Emirates. headtopics.com

