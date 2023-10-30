PM accused of ‘pandering’ to corporate interests over new oil and gas licences

The NSTA said oil and gas will continue to play a role in the UK’s energy mix for decades (Jane Barlow/PA)

The organisation said that oil and gas will continue to play a role in the UK’s energy mix for decades to come as the country transitions. “Instead they’re being ignored so Rishi Sunak can pander to corporate interests, with licences for fossil fuels that’ll make no difference to bills, do nothing for energy security, and produce yet more profits for dizzyingly wealthy companies like Shell.

Green MP Caroline Lucas said: “Giving the green light to dozens of new fossil fuel licences is nothing short of a climate crime.“Since much of the oil and gas will be sold on global markets, it won’t improve the UK’s energy security and it won’t cut household energy bills either. headtopics.com

“Tackling the climate and nature crises should be an absolute priority for policy makers and failure to do so means the Government is failing in its first duty to protect its citizens.” Heather Plumpton, senior policy analyst at Green Alliance, also said the approval of 27 new drilling licences will not have an impact on energy bills.

“We’d have to buy it back from international markets, while they take the profits – Equinor made a record £62 billion in 2022.”

Scottish Greens propose measures to tackle climate crisisThe Scottish Greens have announced plans to tackle the climate crisis, including giving local councils the power to charge polluting ships more and introducing a local tax to encourage landowners to manage their land in the public interest. They also aim to have at least four to six gigawatts of solar power by 2030. Read more ⮕

Scottish Civil Society Publishes Largest Collection of Climate PoliciesStop Climate Chaos Scotland has released a manifesto containing over 100 ways to speed up action on climate change. The manifesto, supported by various organizations, aims to protect the most vulnerable and achieve climate and social justice. The UK government is criticized for backtracking on commitments, while the Scottish government is urged to adopt the manifesto's actions. Read more ⮕

Climate Change Threatens Fertility and Birth RatesClimate change is not only threatening our way of life, but also risking the creation of life itself. Studies suggest that it is putting people off having children and could prevent those who do want them from doing so. Heatwaves have been linked to reduced sexual activity and decreased sperm quality, potentially leading to infertility. This trend will only accelerate as climate change worsens. Read more ⮕

Vineyard Adapts to Climate Change with New Grape VarietiesA vineyard has harvested its first Chardonnay grape after planting the vine to adapt to the changing climate. The vineyard is replacing earlier varieties with Bacchus, Pinot Noir, and Chardonnay due to climate change, advancing technology, and market demands. Read more ⮕

Climate Activists Criticize UK's Announcement of New Oil and Gas LicensesClimate activists have condemned the UK's decision to award 27 new oil and gas licenses, calling it a backward move. The licenses have been granted in areas prioritized for quick production potential. Greenpeace plans to challenge the licenses in court and mobilize voters to prioritize climate in the next election. Read more ⮕

Award of 27 oil and gas licences ‘boost for UK energy security’ amid Greenpeace criticismClimate activists hit out at the licensing as 'backward' and warned that the UK would be 'fuelling the climate crisis rather than helping to fix it'. Read more ⮕