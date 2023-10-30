Please help.

Hi, me & my husband have been ttc since July and I feel like we're getting nowhere. I just feel like giving up with it, and now today it seems like my period has come a week early. I'm usually at least 34days with my cycle, so I'm not sure why it's early.
The whole thing seems to be taking over my mind, it's all I think about, and to be honest I don't even look forward to sex anymore. It just feels like a chore. I feel like I can't enjoy myself anymore, I'm watching how much coffee or caffeine 24.7, can't even have a drink at the weekend if I need to destress.
I'm not making any sense, I just feel so down about it and the fact that it hasn't happened yet. Am I overreacting? I feel all I hear about is people expecting a baby or talking and seeing babies everywhere. It's really not fair. And I feel so guilty about feeling that way.
Im 34 next month. Is time running out? I just feel like crying about it all. My husband doesn't get it, I don't feel like I can talk to him properly about it. Or how I feel. He did mention when we started that 'if it doesn't happen, then it doesn't happen' ... how can he say that??? I feel absolutely heartbroken about this and I'm worrying so much that we won't have another child. I just can't understand how he is thinking that way.
And people always tell you to relax, because that's when it's most likely to happen! Which of course is true but still extremely irritating lol.
Hi, don't put pressure on yourself, keep yourself cam and happy, think positive and move forward all the time. It will help you to develop your personality towards normal and then you will start feeling whatever you had lost.My husband and I have been trying since July too and still waiting for that BFP (but it does say it can take anywhere between 6 months to a year) . It is a really tough journey and does sometimes get the better of you.