Please help.

Hi, me & my husband have been ttc since July and I feel like we're getting nowhere. I just feel like giving up with it, and now today it seems like my period has come a week early. I'm usually at least 34days with my cycle, so I'm not sure why it's early.

The whole thing seems to be taking over my mind, it's all I think about, and to be honest I don't even look forward to sex anymore. It just feels like a chore. I feel like I can't enjoy myself anymore, I'm watching how much coffee or caffeine 24.7, can't even have a drink at the weekend if I need to destress.

I'm not making any sense, I just feel so down about it and the fact that it hasn't happened yet. Am I overreacting? I feel all I hear about is people expecting a baby or talking and seeing babies everywhere. It's really not fair. And I feel so guilty about feeling that way. headtopics.com

Im 34 next month. Is time running out? I just feel like crying about it all. My husband doesn't get it, I don't feel like I can talk to him properly about it. Or how I feel. He did mention when we started that 'if it doesn't happen, then it doesn't happen' ... how can he say that??? I feel absolutely heartbroken about this and I'm worrying so much that we won't have another child. I just can't understand how he is thinking that way.

And people always tell you to relax, because that's when it's most likely to happen! Which of course is true but still extremely irritating lol. headtopics.com

Hi, don't put pressure on yourself, keep yourself cam and happy, think positive and move forward all the time. It will help you to develop your personality towards normal and then you will start feeling whatever you had lost.My husband and I have been trying since July too and still waiting for that BFP (but it does say it can take anywhere between 6 months to a year) . It is a really tough journey and does sometimes get the better of you.

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: Netmums »

Owners issue update on casino that closed 8 years agoThe Grosvenor Casino closed in July 2015 and the unit has lain empty ever since Read more ⮕

Gemma Atkinson's son Thiago looks so grown up as family enjoy special moment togetherStrictly Come Dancing star Gemma Atkinson welcomed baby Thiago with fiance Gorka Marquez in July Read more ⮕

Sign up for the newsletter that helps you make smarter decisions about technologyAn unexpected error has occurred with your sign up. Please try again later. Check here if you would like to receive subscription offers and other promotions via email from TIME group companies. For further communication, contact 1-800-843-8463, TIME Customer Service, P.O. Box 37508, Boone, IA 50037-0508 Read more ⮕

Delays expected as section of westbound carriageway closed due to collisionMotorists are advised to expect delays as a section of the westbound carriageway has been closed at the Divis Street off slip following a collision. Traffic is being diverted off the country-bound lane of the Westlink at the Divis off-slip. Please seek an alternative route where possible. Read more ⮕

Two Arrested in Connection with Dangerous Dog IncidentA 22-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man have been arrested by the police on suspicion of being in charge of a dangerously out of control dog. The investigation is ongoing and officers are conducting door to door enquiries to gather more information. The victim is in hospital with serious injuries. Please refrain from speculating on social media and contact the authorities if you have any information. Read more ⮕

Sign up for the newsletter to make smarter technology decisionsAn unexpected error occurred with your sign up. Please try again later. Subscribe to receive email offers and promotions from TIME group companies. Contact TIME Customer Service for further communication. Read more ⮕