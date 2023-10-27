Plea to change how Glasgow City Council cleans it gullies issued by councillor

A Labour councillor is calling on Glasgow City Council to change its gully changing policies so they can be properly cleaned.
During yesterday’s full council meeting councillor Patricia Ferguson asked what the department’s policy was when it comes to maintaining roadside gullies in areas prone to flooding. She was advised by councillor Ruairi Kelly that the council’s Neighbourhood’s, Regeneration and Sustainability team had a comprehensive gully maintenance programme for the city’s 78,000 gullies.As it stands flood location gullies are cleaned three times a year, arterial and city centre routes – cleaned once per year, and leaf fall locations are swept weekly during autumn.
Ms Ferguson said: “Is the convenor aware that in some areas, many of the gullies are incapable of being opened and cannot be properly cleaned.“Can you assure me today that the policy will change and from now on and all the gullies in the area will be opened so that the surface water can be drained away.” headtopics.com
Councillor Kelly responded: “I am afraid I couldn’t give out any promises on a policy change now – that will have to happen on a case by case basis. “I am happy to go back to the department and check the frequency and what plans are in place to deal with it and address that problem across the city.”