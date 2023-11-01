Players' reactions before Newcastle scored sum up the mess at Manchester United

Visitors to Old Trafford were gifted vinyl courtesy of one of Manchester United's sponsors. The team still cannot change the record.

Out of the title challenge without entering it. Out of the League Cup and in danger of going out of the Champions League. Ten Hag is in danger of approaching the endgame if this form continues. It was only on Sunday that Ten Hag claimed United were "on the way up" yet this is a downward spiral. They have lost eight of their 15 matches this season and five have come at Old Trafford - more than double the number of losses they suffered last season. Four of the victors have tallied three goals. United have not been beaten in five of their first ten home games of a season since 1930.

Few of United's recalls will start at the weekend. Anthony Martial's presence was only registered by the groans from the crowd whenever he lost the ball; he was that anonymous. There was approval for Martial's removal on 64 minutes. headtopics.com

In the stands, several supporters got off their seat to berate the underperforming players. That was the only way United were going to bring them to their feet. "Geordies boys, taking the p--s," chortled those from the north-east, treated to only their second win at Old Trafford since 1972.

Ten Hag has opted for a half-time substitution in eight of United's 10 home fixtures this term. It has gone well beyond the point of decisive action. He cannot settle on a dependable starting side, whatever the competition. headtopics.com

