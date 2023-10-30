Player involved in Adam Johnson tragedy targeted by online abuse

Sheffield Steelers have hit out at online trolls who have abused the player involved in the death of Nottingham Panthers' Adam Johnson. The club say they have blocked 350 social media accounts following the tragedy on Saturday (October 28).

Johnson, just 29, died following a "freak accident" on the ice involving Matt Petgrave, whose blade struck the Nottingham man's neck. The match was abandoned while Johnson was taken to hospital, but the following morning it was announced that he had died.

Yorkshire Live reports that the ice hockey community has rallied around Petgrave, but some online trolls have targeted him. Dave Simms, spokesperson for Sheffield Steelers, said the team has already blocked many accounts following the abuse and claims they 'will not stand for it.' headtopics.com

He said: "We have already blocked 350 accounts on Twitter in the last 24 hours and not quite as many but a large number on Instagram. Most of the comments are completely unrelated to Sheffield and Nottingham and hockey in general and most of them are from overseas.

"We offer all our players and staff support, we are all being monitored and support is being offered from the organisation. Some of the words have been apparent and as a club we have no time or standing for any comments made about any of our players, staff or club." headtopics.com

