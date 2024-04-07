Plastic Surgeon Warns Against Unrealistic Expectations from Surgery

The famed plastic surgeon behind the Kardashian family has issued a reality check to people hoping to achieve an A-list celebrity look through surgery. Appearing on The Face with Alex Pike podcast, Dr. Garth Fisher said that social media platforms like Instagram have given people a warped sense of beauty ' Instagram came and then you see all these filters and it's just not realistic,' he explained.

'And you can't capitalize that and say,"I'm going to make you look like this filter" - it's just not gonna happen.' Dr. Fisher stressed the importance of letting prospective patients know that they're not going to be able to achieve a filtered social media aesthetic in real life. The famed plastic surgeon behind the Kardashian family has warned the public about what they can realistically achieve with plastic surgery. (Kourtney Kardashian pictured) Appearing on The Face with Alex Pike podcast, Dr

