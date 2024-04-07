Plans to Reduce Free Parking Time at Bingham Car Parks

Plans have been revealed to reduce the amount of time that people can park for free at two major Bingham car parks to "prioritise the needs of shoppers". Rushcliffe Borough Council will meet on Tuesday (April 9) to discuss plans that would see motorists being charged more at the popular Newgate Street car park. Newgate Street is currently a completely free car park, with a maximum stay of 12 hours and no return within three hours.

The new plans would only see people being able to park for free for up to an hour. After that, there would be a £1 charge up to three hours, a £5 charge up to four hours and an all-day charge of £10. At the Needham Street car park, the facility is currently free for up to two hours, with people being charged a long-stay rate of £20 for up to 12 hour

Parking Bingham Car Parks Charges Free Parking Rushcliffe Borough Council

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



nottslive / 🏆 96. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

HSBC Town Street Horsforth: New plans for former bank branch on Leeds town high street unveiledA former high street bank in a Leeds town could be transformed into five apartments if new plans are approved.

Source: LeedsNews - 🏆 48. / 63 Read more »

Plan to hike some town car park charges to 'prioritise shoppers'The plans would reduce the amount of time that people can park for free at the Newgate Street and Needham Street car parks in Bingham

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Coronation Street legend 'quits' soap after 47 years as character plans new lifeCoronation Street could be waving goodbye to one of its most iconic characters next week as they prepare to leave the cobbles after 47 years on the ITV soap

Source: new_magazine - 🏆 72. / 59 Read more »

New Princess Street Holbeck: Plans to transform Leeds office block into 'megachurch' unveiledAn application submitted to Leeds city council reveals plans to turn a former office block in Holbeck into a new Pentecostal 'megachurch'.

Source: LeedsNews - 🏆 48. / 63 Read more »

Driver taken to hospital with serious injuries after crash closed A52A stretch of the A52 was closed for hours after a crash between Grantham and Bingham

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Spring Equinox 2024: The 5 'wellness rituals' to observe according to a psychic-healerEstelle Bingham shares her best practices to mark the new season

Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »