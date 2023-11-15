Plans to Fill Shropshire Quarry Refused by Councillors

Plans to fill a Shropshire quarry, which would have seen 100 lorry journeys a day to and from the site, have been refused by councillors. Proposals were for waste materials from construction, demolition and excavations to be brought on to the site to be recycled for 12 years. Councillors at the southern planning committee were told on Tuesday that there was an anticipated 70 per cent recycling rate with the residue left to infill the quarry.

A similar application for the site was also refused last year. Shropshire planning officers recommended the plans for approval stating that the scheme would lead to ecological enhancements and reconnect public walking routes. “In conclusion the proposals represent an improvement on the previously refused scheme and are now considered sustainable and compliant overall with the development plan,” said the planning officer. Councillors were told that there had been 36 representations objecting with 28 coming within the last week, although the application was submitted over a year ago

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: SHROPSHİRESTAR »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BLOGPRESTON: Plans to Replace Tennis Courts with Football Pitch and Multi-Use Games Area Rescued by Councillors Councillors rescue plans to replace tennis courts with a football pitch and multi-use games area in South Ribble, after objections from Sport England and concerns about demand and facility details.

Source: blogpreston | Read more »

OK_MAGAZİNE: Prince Harry and Meghan divided over Christmas plansPrince Harry and Meghan are said to be divided over locations for Christmas, causing a potential crisis for the couple.

Source: OK_Magazine | Read more »

LİVELANCS: Traders leave Accrington Market as redevelopment plans spark fearTwo more traders have announced their departure from Accrington Market and around 1,500 people have signed a petition fighting against parts of a major redevelopment plan. Hyndburn Council is set to transform the old market into a more modern facility which will serve as a food and drink venue as well as traditional market.

Source: LiveLancs | Read more »

NOTTSLİVE: Business park plans could create 500 jobs near townA huge area of farmland on the Nottinghamshire-Derbyshire border would turned into an employment complex that would create around 496 jobs, if approved by Ashfield and Bolsover District Councils

Source: nottslive | Read more »

NOTTSLİVE: Forest 'draw up plans' to boost City Ground capacity after World Cup inspirationLatest Nottingham Forest news from NottinghamshireLive as Reds keen to make temporary additional seating at the City Ground

Source: nottslive | Read more »

MENNEWSDESK: Plans for Godley Green 'garden village' given final sign-offTameside Council are now looking for a developer to work with them on the project

Source: MENnewsdesk | Read more »