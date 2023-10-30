Plans to expand Seabrook's Bradford crisp factory approved

Seabrook crisps was founded in Bradford in 1945, with its factory on Duncombe Street set to expandA crisp manufacturer has been given approval to expand its factory in its home city.

Seabrook Crisps is growing its site on Duncombe Street, in Bradford, by 4,000 sq m (43,055 sq ft), to provide further warehouse room for preparation and storage.Bradford Council said the move would provide jobs and an economic boost.

A planning application to the local authority said the expansion would also allow the company to "diversify its product portfolio". The expansion promises to increase the number of jobs at the site by at least 15, taking the total number of employees in Bradford to 123.

The company was founded in Bradford in 1945, with its snacks now sold in countries including the United Arab Emirates, China, France, Spain and Australia. Seabrook Crisps Limited was acquired by Japanese snack brand Calbee Inc in 2018 as part of its international growth plans.

Approving the application, planning officers at Bradford Council said: "The proposal is considered to represent a sustainable form of development which would provide economic development and employment opportunities within the district."

