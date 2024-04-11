Plans to Demolish Listed Art Deco Building in Glasgow's Anniesland Area Updated

Plans to demolish a listed art deco building Glasgow 's Anniesland area and build a new flat development have been updated. The proposals were first submitted by Partick Housing Association to Glasgow City Council in 2022 for the 1930s-style building at 300 Bearsden Road to be destroyed. Despite more than 43 letters of objection being raised, the council green lit the plans. It will see 46 new affordable flats to be built, as well as car parking and landscaping.

However, planners are now looking to change part of the proposals, including providing off-road car parking space for each of the flats constructed in the new development on Crow Road. Previous proposals stated these would be available for new residents before occupation of their properties. READ MORE: Sauchiehall Street regeneration project receives backing from National Lottery READ MORE: Finnieston residents object to flat plans amid worries new build will tower over existing homes Planners justified the change by stating that 'the housing association cannot dedicate parking to specific plots given there are 46 units and 35 parking spaces'. The amendment continues: 'Moreover, for the 'future adaptable flats within the development, the Housing Association will ensure the provision of an allocated parking space, suitably stencilled for identification purpose

Demolition Art Deco Building Glasgow Anniesland Flat Development Affordable Flats Car Parking Landscaping

