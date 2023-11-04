Plans to convert historic building into flats unveiled

Plans have been unveiled to transform a town centre listed building described as ‘of national importance’ into flats. The property, on Wood Street, Bolton, which dates back to around 1780, is currently empty, but for a long period was used as an office over three floors. Developers hope to sub-divide the ground, first and second floors into four one-bedroom apartments and two bedsits

. A design and access statement in support of the plans, said: “The demand for office premises in this area of Bolton is diminishing, and there are a number of other office buildings within the immediate vicinity of the building. “Minimal changes are proposed to the exterior of the building, with the majority of the proposed works occurring internally. “The location is on a quiet side street within Bolton town centre, directly off of Bradshawgate with no thoroughfare to other streets in the area. READ MORE: The Greater Manchester suburb where parents are too scared to let their kids trick or treat READ MORE: Model celebrates winning award - but it was all ruined when a letter came through her door “The building is already in need of maintenance and repair, which will no doubt deteriorate over time and attract vandals or other unwanted attention. “Private investment will offer viable use for the site, and enhance the area for years to com

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: MENNEWSDESK »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THEREGISTER: Mozilla tells extension developers to get ready to finally go mobileFirefox Android add-ons coming soon

Source: TheRegister | Read more »

NORTHAMPTONUK: Plans to build new solar farm next to small Northamptonshire village submittedIf the plans are accepted by North Northamptonshire Council the grid could produce up to 49MW of electricity

Source: NorthamptonUK | Read more »

GLASGOW_TIMES: Glasgow City Council confirms plans to build more than 7500 homesMORE than 7500 affordable homes will be built in Glasgow by the year 2029.

Source: Glasgow_Times | Read more »

BBCEMT: Brighton: Plans to build offices next to Prince Albert pub rejectedPlans were submitted for a Four-storey office building, with a shop or café on the ground floor, and a basement that would have to be dug out.

Source: bbcemt | Read more »

HELLOMAG: Matthew Perry's huge plans before death revealed - and the star who was involvedThe Friends star had plans for a biopic

Source: hellomag | Read more »

BBCEMT: Hereford health centre plans aim to ease pressure at hospitalIt would be able to carry out scans on patients to check for serious diseases, an NHS trust has said.

Source: bbcemt | Read more »