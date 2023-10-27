Plans for travellers' site turned down after residents object

Plans for a travellers’ caravan site near Retford that attracted nearly 50 objections have been refused. The site off Retford Road in Haughton would have included four pitches, each with a mobile home, dayroom, touring caravan and parking.

Local residents feared it would be out of keeping with the area – particularly the remains of a nearby listed motte and bailey castle, which dates back to the 11th century. Bassetlaw District Council’s planning officers ruled against the plans due to environmental impact, highway safety, intruding on the countryside and the effect on a historic monument.

The application was submitted by the landowner William Finney. Slightly larger versions of the same plan have also been turned down several times. A total of 44 local residents had submitted objections, with none writing in favour. headtopics.com

A Walesby resident said: “This is a repeat submission, possibly the fourth, of a similar application which was rejected and subsequently failed at appeal, in around 2015. Frankly, enough is enough! “The application would be visually obtrusive, out-of-character with the location, and could seriously compromise the nearby historically important features of the remains of a motte and bailey castle and one of the finest remaining duck decoys in Europe.”

One person who owned nearby land said: “This is a very quiet secluded area for horses to graze, wildlife and natural habitat to thrive. The last thing we need is noise and disruption – this is countryside and woodland at its best.” headtopics.com

Another said: “Awful use of the land. The land is absolutely fine as it is. The planning suggested would also be an eyesore and is not in keeping with the village or the neighbouring land.”

