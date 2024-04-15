Plans for new motorway service outlet near Preston undergo expansion

It emerged last year that a site alongside junction 2 of the motorway - an exit that opened less than 12 months ago, connecting to the new Preston Western Distributor Road - was being eyed as a stop-off point by specialist operator Moto. If ultimately granted planning permission , the facility would become the first motorway service outlet in the vicinity of the city - and the only one on the M55.

While the revised proposal - although only indicative in terms of layout - does not suggest any change to that arrangement, it does note that highway officials at Lancashire County Council have expressed “slight concern” about the “safety of the junction arrangements” for the service area.

