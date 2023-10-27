Plans announced for Amazon workers to strike on Black Friday

Plans have been announced for industrial action and protests by workers at online giant Amazon on Black Friday in more than 30 countries, including the UK. Details were finalised at a summit in Manchester on Friday held by campaign group Progressive International.

Spokesman David Adler said Amazon’s financial results showed that the company can afford to pay its workers a decent wage and negotiate with trade unions. He said the global day of action on November 24 is set to be the largest yet, with workers going on strike and joining other protests.

The GMB union has announced that more than 1,000 of its members based at an Amazon site in Coventry are set to strike on November 7, 8 and 9 as well as Black Friday. An Amazon spokesman said: “We always strive to be better, and while we know we’ve got more work to do, we’re proud of the progress we’ve made. headtopics.com

“We’ve created millions of good jobs, while helping create and support hundreds of thousands of small businesses around the world. We offer great pay and benefits, and provide a modern and safe working environment which anyone is welcome to see by taking a tour of one of our buildings.

“We continue to invest in the countries and communities where we operate, and we’re proud to be the world’s largest corporate purchaser of renewable energy. That’s part of our drive to be net-zero carbon by 2040, with billions already invested in packaging reduction, clean energy and electric vehicles.” headtopics.com

Read more:

nottslive »

Amazon reveals fantastic discount on gaming PC weeks ahead of Black Friday madnessWe've got an exceptional deal on a gaming desktop that you won't want to miss, it’s something you should consider while it’s still available. Read more ⮕

Amazon Alexa Flex rivalling Echo Dot and Pop slashed to £5 ahead of Black FridayAmazon has slashed the price of its highly-rated Echo Flex to just under a fiver. And now shoppers can save big ahead of Black Friday which takes place in November. Read more ⮕

Shell plans to cut about 200 jobs next year as part of plans to 'simplify business'Shell is planning to cut about 200 jobs next year as part of plans to simplify the business and shake up its low carbon division under boss Wael Sawan. Read more ⮕

23 Best Black Friday Jewellery Deals 2023The best Black Friday jewellery deals to keep tabs on or shop already, from Astrid & Miyu to Missoma sale & Monica Vinader. Find early Black Friday jewellery here. Read more ⮕

Powerful ASUS ROG gaming laptop gets price axed a few weeks before Black Friday salesPlay the latest titles wherever you are with this portable powerhouse from ASUS. Find out how you can get an deal on this gaming laptop now! Read more ⮕

Top-notch performance gaming PC is $250 cheaper with this deal ahead of Black FridayIf you're on the hunt for a powerful gaming PC that offers top-tier performance, you're in for a treat. Check out this deal now! Read more ⮕