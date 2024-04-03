Planning Application Submitted for Car Wash and Tyre Centre in Poulton-Le-Fylde

A planning application has been submitted to Wyre Council for Unit 3 on Furness Drive in Poulton-Le-Fylde for a “change of use from storage unit (B8) to hand car wash and tyre centre with valeting bay (Sui Generis)”. Currently the site, which is 850 metres square large and located on the Poulton Business Park, contains a vacant unit which was last used for storage.

The planning documents show the proposed unit would have jet wash car bays, tyre changing bays and valet bays, as well as housing a tyre office, a tyre display room, two storage rooms, two toilets, a kitchen, a bin store. The proposed car wash business will have three full time staff, two part time staff and be open 9am to 6pm Monday-Satuday and 9am to 5pm on Sundays and bank holidays. Outside of the building, there will be five car parking spaces, a reduction from the seven currently in place, and the internal unit itself will remain the same size of 584 square metre

