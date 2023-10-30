Planet Earth III - Sea lion pup rescue

While making Planet Earth III, I received a tip off from a local photographer in Chile, that sea lions there were competing for anchovy with the fishing fleet (one of the largest fisheries in the world). It was a story we felt we had to tell and after months of careful planning, and weeks of searching on location, we finally tracked down the anchovy and fishing boats. The scenes that greeted us were unbelievable.

At the last minute the fishermen drop their net to allow the sea lions to escape, but on one particular occasion something went wrong – we could see a distressed mother frantically calling to her pup through the net, but in its panic the pup couldn’t find a way out. It was heart breaking to hear their desperate calls – we all felt we had to act.

