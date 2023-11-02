Planet Earth III Episode 3 Deserts & Grasslands - Everything you need to know

Discover how and where Planet Earth III - Deserts and Grasslands was filmed and see how "we are a part of nature and not separate from it."David Attenborough explores deserts and grasslands, where extraordinary life survives in unexpected ways, and nature puts on its most dramatic show.

Where rain falls regularly, it can transform a desert into grassland. Grasslands support the biggest concentrations of terrestrial large animals on the planet,* and this wealth of life in turn attracts predators.

Closer to the equator, a grassland paradise can be found - the Cerrado in Brazil. This is the richest grassland on Earth and home to the rare, fruit-eating maned wolf. Little is known about this bizarre creature and for the first time ever, we glimpse inside the den of a wild maned wolf. A mother raises her three puppies, but their future is uncertain. headtopics.com

But whilst they may feel remote and untouched, these places are changing, and what happens here is relevant and significant to all life on Earth, including us. It is of utmost importance that we work in a way that minimises impact to local environments and animals when filming, in fact it is something that goes hand in hand with us successfully capturing intimate and extraordinary animal behaviours. We rely on animals feeling comfortable with our presence, so we often work with local experts and scientists in the field to understand best practise, and use camera technologies and small teams to minimise our presence.

They stood only inches from one another, showing a deep connection and level of mutual respect, rarely seen in a time where many of us feel separate from the natural world. As one of the bulls extended their trunk to meet Abakar’s hand – I was deeply moved. These elephants were survivors of one of the worst massacres of our time, individuals that had suffered so much at the hands of humanity, yet they remained gentle and curious, choosing to accept and trust us. headtopics.com

